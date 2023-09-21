New Holland's First Autonomous, All-Electric Utility Tractor - The Revolutionary T4 Electric Power Tractor

“This tractor is a significant step forward for growers, producers and municipalities. The T4 Electric Power addresses a number of challenges they are facing everyday on their operations,” states Lena Bioni, product marketing manager for New Holland Agriculture North America.“What New Holland is bringing to our farmers is a convergence of technology – electric propulsion, autonomous features, better performance – in the body of a utility tractor that's setting the stage for a more efficient, sustainable and resilient future our customers are striving for.”

The T4 Electric Power was designed by CNH Industrial engineering in the United States (Burr Ridge, Ill., Detroit) and Italy (Modena) with state-of-the-art features and components aimed at durability, long service life and improved uptime.

Coined“the style of sustainability” by Bioni, the T4 Electric Power tractor is a fashionable yet functional demonstration of the CNH Industrial's commitment to sustainable goals and the future of the environment.

The tractor is anticipated to be commercially available in North America with select dealers in early 2024. To explore the T4 Electric Power tractor and learn more about New Holland's Clean Energy Leader strategy, visit agriculture.newholland.