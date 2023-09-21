India And Sri Lanka Sign Contract For Installing Railway Signalling System

It took place in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Highways of Sri Lanka, Dr. Bandula Gunawardane and the High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay.

The Governor of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, Senthil Thondaman; the State Minister of Highways of Sri Lanka, Siripala Gamalath; senior officials from the Sri Lankan Ministry of Transport and Highways, Sri Lankan Railways and IRCON Ltd were also present during the signing event.

The mentioned project is being executed under an Indian Line of Credit (LOC) of USD 318 million at a cost of USD 14.90 million.

In his remarks High Commissioner Baglay stressed the significance of the signalling project for easing the movement of the people of Sri Lanka, accelerating the economic recovery of the country and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted that the LOC for this project in the current situation, symbolises the continued desire of the Government and the people of India to stand with the people of Sri Lanka. The Minister of Transport and Highways, Hon. Dr. Bandula Gunawardane thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for supporting Sri Lanka in multiple ways, especially during the economic crisis last year.

It was also pointed out that Sri Lankan railway projects have received support in the form of LOCs in recent times only from India.

Projects of over USD 1 billion in the Railway sector have been completed under 5 Indian LOCs till date.

IRCON Ltd, which started its operations in Sri Lanka in March 2009, has completed several projects in Sri Lanka with Indian assistance and has contributed significantly towards the rehabilitation and modernization of Sri Lanka Railways, capacity building and employment generation.

At present, IRCON Ltd is undertaking a project for upgrading the Railway Line including track rehabilitation and ancillary works from Maho to Omanthai (128 km) at a cost of USD 91.27 million. Under this project, while track rehabilitation work from Anuradhapura to Omanthai has already been completed, work on the section from Anuradhapura to Maho will commence from January 2024.



