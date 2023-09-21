Indigo Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Mid-Air, Held

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Various cases of unruly passengers have popped up in the past few months, but this time an act by an IndiGo passenger jeopardized the safety of other passengers when he allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door while the plane was still in the air, reported NDTV.According to airport officials in Tripura's capital Agartala, the passenger -- Biswajit Debnath -- was stopped by other passengers when he tried to force open the emergency exit. Later, he was arrested after the flight landed.Not only did Debnath try to open the emergency exit door, but he also allegedly misbehaved with the cabin crew. Details say the flight came from Guwahati in Assam.In a similar incident on 20 September, a male passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from the national capital to Chennai tried to open the cover of the emergency exit door prior to take-off on Tuesday night.
ALSO READ: IndiGo, British Airways sign codeshare pactIn a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that as per the standard operating procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival at Chennai.The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6341 from Delhi to Chennai. The passenger tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised, the statement said.Meanwhile, reports arrived that India's largest airline IndiGo has signed a codeshare partnership with UK flag carrier British Airways.InterGlobe Aviation-promoted IndiGo currently has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, American Airlines, and Air France.Under a codeshare agreement, airlines agree to sell seats in each other's flights in order to provide their respective customers a wider network.With this codeshare partnership with IndiGo, British Airways will now be able to add three additional routes to their existing network, including Rajkot to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Vadodara to London Heathrow via Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram to London Heathrow via Mumbai.With agency inputs.
MENAFN21092023007365015876ID1107114880
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.