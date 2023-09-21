City Walk To Achieve 98% Occupancy By End Of Year With 65 New Businesses

City Walk, the design-inspired lifestyle destination by Merex Investment, is set to welcome 65 new stores by the close of 2023. This expansion will push its occupancy to an impressive 98%, housing a total of over 250 stores and solidifying its reputation as a vibrant and sought-after mixed-use destination.

Merex Investment has led a strategic leasing operation to transform City Walk's customer experience and tenant mix over a span of two years to reflect the evolving tastes of its audience. The destination currently features dedicated zones for automotive, a bolstered F&B offering, health & wellness and state of the art office spaces, to complement its growing residential and hospitality offering. 70% of the new stores being introduced at the destination will be situated at the City Walk Boulevard, breathing new life to this zone.

“Our customer has changed over the past few years. In the past year alone, we have welcomed new residents to the neighbourhood and the existing residential inventory is set to grow. We also have offices in the destination and there has been an uptick in foot traffic and dwell time. For this changing audience, we have made changes to our tenant mix. There are more cafes, gyms and a renewed licensed offering, which will serve a broader audience. Our commitment to delivering interesting experiences comes through on all fronts and this has had an impact on how we shape our business as a whole,” said Shahram Shamsaee, CEO, Merex Investment.

New dining & entertainment experiences:

City Walk's licensed district which features Nola, L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Baku and Mythos, is set to welcome new additions like Brass Monkey, Rare, Primi, Nox, and Daikan Izakaya in Q4, under a new branded district called C2. Together, these establishments will bring a diverse range of flavours and cuisines to the table, ensuring a gastronomic haven that truly celebrates culinary diversity and creativity throughout City Walk.

Health & Wellness:

Opening doors at City Walk are a trio of iconic athleisure brands – Lululemon, Adidas, and Puma – catering to the discerning tastes of fashion-forward individuals who value both comfort and style. These brands embody the perfect fusion of fashion and fitness, enhancing the shopping experience for those who seek versatile yet fashionable activewear.

City Walk will compliment these with seven holistic wellness concepts such Body and Mind, Circle Care Clinic, and Dentaldate Dental Clinic, Dream Up, Mid Clinic, Drop10, and Contrast, where visitors are presented with a plethora of premium services for a comprehensive, healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Stronger Fashion & Lifestyle offering:

City Walk's fashion offering expands further with the presence of distinctive brands like Sophie Couture, The Giving Movement, Les Benjamins, Madly, Albeer Couture, Kataleya, and Ludivine, collectively setting the stage for a trendsetting and indulgent shopping escapade.

Diving into modern aesthetics, City Walk will introduce a suite of lifestyle brands including Studio 971, Arclinea & Lema, NOK Home, and Forma Italy. These brands redefine elegance and functionality within interior design and personal care, enhancing the overall sense of refined living.

Next Gear on Automotive:

Automobile aficionados are not left behind in this expansion as City Walk showcases an impressive collection of automotive brands that embody innovation and luxury. This captivating collection includes favourites such as Al Damani, TechArt, Bizzarini, JURA Store, NWTN Motors and Brabus Middle East.

More room for business:

Finally, solidifying its mixed-use offering, City Walk will further enhance its appeal by introducing a comprehensive selection of 22 office spaces designed to cater specifically to businesses and professionals. This strategic expansion will position City Walk as a vibrant center for innovation and collaboration, offering a dynamic environment that fosters growth and creativity among the community.