Three People Dead, Four Injured In Gas Explosion In Residential Building Near Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Four people have died in a gas explosion in a nine-story
residential building in the Moscow Region's Balashikha, four others
were injured and two remain under the rubble, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Three people died, one person was hospitalized, and three
received medical assistance on the spot. Preliminarily, two people
remain under the rubble," the press service said.
According to the latest information, the residential building
collapsed again due to the damage caused to it by the gas
explosion. Three rescuers ended up under the rubble. A TASS
correspondent says that two slabs on which the rescuers were
working collapsed. At the moment, they are being rescued by their
colleagues.
The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry pointed
out that 48 units of equipment and 184 rescuers are working at the
site.
In the morning, a gas explosion took place on the fourth floor
of a residential building in the Moscow Region's Balashikha. As a
result, three floors collapsed. Rescuers have already evacuated 170
people, who are now in three temporary shelters. Two people remain
under the rubble: a woman and a child.
Emergency services, investigators and experts are now on the
scene. The debris is being removed. A criminal case has been
initiated over the incident.
