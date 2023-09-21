Federal Drug Testing Regulations Spark Surge In Demand For Oral Fluid Testing

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent change in federal drug testing regulations is expected to create a surge in demand for oral fluid drug testing. eRAMx Live Remote Testing is prepared to meet the needs of companies requiring oral fluid testing for the first time.

Effective June 1, 2023, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has authorized oral fluid testing for the first time, marking a significant shift away from urine-only drug testing policies. This change provides employers with greater flexibility while affording employees enhanced privacy and dignity.

eRAMx uses a live, two-way audiovisual link to connect each donor with a trained observer from a network of licensed physicians.

"This is uncharted territory for many companies," said Jeff Milner, Sr. Vice President of eRAMx. "But we've been doing oral fluid drug testing for nearly a decade. We're excited to leverage our expertise and help our clients navigate this new space."

Before oral fluid testing can be implemented, the Department of HHS must first certify at least two laboratories. However, interest in oral fluid testing is already on the rise. After the ruling was announced in May 2023, Google reported a nearly 33% increase in search traffic for "Oral Drug Test" and "Saliva Drug Test," compared to the month prior. Updated regulations are also opening the door for new technologies, such as the patented platform provided by eRAMx Live Remote Drug Testing.

"The past few years have shown a greater acceptance of virtual testing," said Danny Koester, owner of ABK Remote Drug Testing, "spurred in part by the challenges posed by the pandemic. As employers transition from urine to oral fluid testing, we are proud to provide the most advanced, streamlined remote testing platform available"

About eRAMx

The eRAMx technology uses a secure, live, two-way audio and video connection for immediate virtual testing. Every observation connects donors with a trained observer from a network of licensed physicians. The eRAMx platform natively captures and stores chain of custody data for a complete digital audit trail.

About ABK Remote Drug Testing

ABK Remote Drug Testing, Inc., founded in 2007, is a full-service drug testing collection service. The company has performed approximately 2 million successful drug tests since its inception using Oral Fluid (saliva), DNA, Hair, and Urine testing. Owner Danny Koester was awarded Patent No.: 8,617,066 B2 in December 2013 specific to an Automated Interactive Drug Testing System and now markets the patented product under the brand name eRAMx. The patent granted was the first of its kind awarded in the United States for live remote drug testing

