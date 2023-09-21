Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends a cable of congratulations to Belize's Governor General Froyla Tzalam on her country's national day.
HANGZHOU, China -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has arrived in Hangzhou to hold official talks and attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Vision 2035 economic diversification plan and China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure project are intertwined. Report by Nasser Al-Khamri.
NEW YORK -- Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has affirmed states' sovereignty.
WASHINGTON -- The road to success is often riddled with failures, and rather than shying away from them, the Washington D.C Museum of Failures celebrates innovations. News feature by Ahmad Al-Mazyad.
KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil fell by USD 1.32 reaching USD 96.68 pb Wednesday vs USD 98 pb Tuesday. (end) rk
