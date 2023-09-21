Azerbaijan Announces Dates For Digital Economy Strategy Adoption

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan's
digital economy strategy is expected to be approved by the end of
this year after collecting feedback and proposals from the public
and private sectors, Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the
Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial
Revolution (4sim) under the Ministry of Economy, said at a
conference dedicated to the Days of Cybersecurity of Azerbaijan
(ICSD 2023), Trend reports.
According to him, the digital economy strategy envisages
public-private partnership.
"About 34 projects are envisioned in the private sector and 14
in the public sector. The digital economy strategy with the cluster
concept includes a number of sectors, including tourism,
transportation, logistics, agriculture, food and other sectors. In
accordance with the areas of activity of each ministry, the country
has worked to harmonize this strategy with the existing strategy of
the ministries," he said.
