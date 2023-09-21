Dubai Fashion Week To Return 9-15 October 2023





The official Dubai Fashion Week, which was launched at an intimate event this Spring, has become the region's definitive fashion fixture. It evolves from the successful legacy of Arab Fashion Week, with shows planned in line with the global fashion calendar. This autumn, Dubai Fashion Week will again provide an international platform for emerging and established designers to grow their brands, securing Dubai's position among the global fashion capitals of Paris, New York, London and Milan.

Not only will regional designers get to meet and do business with international buyers and distributors, but the seven-day event will also serve as a gateway for international talent and brands to continue expanding their global footprint through the regional market. The upcoming edition will also have a strong sustainability focus, aligning with the UAE's Year of Sustainability and the upcoming COP28 in Dubai.

Jacob Abrian, CEO of the Arab Fashion Council, said: “Dubai Fashion Week exemplifies the formidable power of fashion, evolving into a global force that unites talents across borders. The Arab Fashion Council's steadfast mission has always been to catapult the region's fashion industry onto the global stage, laying the foundation for a thriving creative economy. This Dubai Fashion Week edition represents a pivotal moment in reshaping the global fashion landscape and fortifying the international fashion community. Dubai Fashion Week, with its roster of impressive global designers and strong multinational support, stands as a testament to the event's sustainable growth. We take pride in our achievements, but our future holds a treasure trove of surprises and ambitious plans.”





The Designer Roster

Dubai Fashion Week will witness more than 25 designers, representing over 12 countries, including a yet to be revealed world-renowned New York-based designer, reflecting Dubai's flourishing status as a global fashion capital.

The schedule will see Dubai Fashion Week Members showcase original collections, including homegrown designers Mrs. Keepa , Dima Ayad and Lama Jouni, as well as Victor Weinsanto .

Further names on the Dubai runway include d3-based designers Michael Cinco , Pipatchara and The Giving Movement , who will return to the global fashion event, alongside new names Viva Vox , Anaya, Yaspis and Rizman Ruzaini . Dubai Fashion Week will bring together talents from the GCC and Levant, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North and South America. The works of the late Russian couturier Valentin Yudashkin will be presented in the upcoming edition, marking the brand's first appearance in Dubai.

Also featuring on Dubai Fashion Weeks events calendar will be IGDS World Department Store Summit , the world's largest event for department store leaders and their business partners. The event, which will be the first event organised by IGDS in the Middle East, will be staged on 11-12 October in Dubai.

Furthering its agenda to facilitate new opportunities for international talent, Dubai Fashion Week will also host The Designers Showroom , a multifunctional platform committed to cultivating a creative community and promoting talent. This new initiative will be a staple of the Fashion Week, providing regional and international buyers, shoppers and media a common space to engage and explore the craftsmanship of designers. See the complete list of designers here