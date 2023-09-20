Iraqi Brick Production Expected To Increase

Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Engineer Khaled Batal Al-Najm, conducted a field visit to the Nahrwan Industrial Complex , under the General Directorate of Industrial Development, marking a significant step towards assessing the state of brick factories within the complex and identifying obstacles hindering their operations.

During the visit, the minister toured several brick factories, gaining insight into their production processes and engaging with industry professionals and workers.

In a statement, the Ministry said the demand for bricks will increase by 20 to 25 percent over the next five years, to align with the government's development goals for housing units and residential complexes.

(Source: Ministry of Industry)