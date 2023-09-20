Albania Backs Ukraine's NATO Membership, Ready To Join G7 Declaration On Security Guarantees

Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama signed a joint declaration on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine," he said.

Zhovkva said that Albania, which currently presides over the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and has been a member of NATO since 1999, had become the 25th country to formalize clear support for Ukraine's membership of the military alliance.

"Symbolically, this happened on the eve of the anniversary of a joint address made by the president, the Verkhovna Rada chairman and the prime minister of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on September 30, 2022 regarding Ukraine's application for membership in NATO," he said.

According to him, with this declaration, Albania supported Ukraine's NATO membership and remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine on its path to full Euro-Atlantic integration.

He also said that in the document, Albania had declared its readiness to provide political, military, technical, defense and humanitarian support to Ukraine as part of bilateral and international cooperation. Albania will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

In addition, Zhovkva noted that Albania had expressed its readiness to participate in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"In addition, during the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Edi Rama officially announced Albania's readiness to join the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine in providing security guarantees to our state," Zhovkva said, adding that Albania will tbecome the 29th country in this list of Ukraine's allies.

Photo: Igor Zhovkva / Facebook