Exploring Mining Podcast - News from Mining Stocks (NYSE: GOLD) (TSXV: KLD) (TSXV: MAX) (TSXV: CPER)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD ) anticipates a 30 percent increase in production on the back of the growth options embedded in its asset portfolio, according to its President and CEO Mark Bristow (speaking today at the Gold Forum Americas). Bristow explained:

"In 2019 our strategy for the new Barrick included a mandate to grow our copper business which we recognized as strategically important at that relatively early stage. Once fully ramped up, Reko Diq and Lumwana will rank as two of the world's top 20 copper mines by annual production sustained over significant multi-decade mine lives. If the forecasts of a copper shortage are even partly correct, this will givea significant additional upside.

We not only have a sustainable, fully budgeted 10-year base plan, we also have a growth plan that seesincrease production by 30% by the end of the decade, which I believe is unique in our industry,"

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD ) has announced the start of the 2023 fall exploration program at the Frotet Project in northern Quebec, Canada. The exploration program will include up to 11,300 meters of diamond drilling at the Regnault gold discovery, as well as an infill soil geochemical survey covering an area directly to the east of the Regnault discovery, targeting extensions of the Regnault gold system. This program, according to the press release, "follows the recently completed 13,360 meter drill program, which included reported highlights of 11.96 g/t Au over 4.45m and 55.70 g/t Au over 1.20m across newly discovered vein structures at approximately 1,000m below surface."

Max Resource Corp. (TSXV:MAX ) has reported the discovery of a significant mineralized outcrop at its AM District, within its 100 percent-owned Cesar Copper-Silver Project, in Northeastern Colombia. Bruce Counts, the company's VP of Exploration, commented:

"This new and exciting discovery reinforces Max's thesis that the Cesar Copper-Silver Project may host multiple stand-alone deposits. The Max field team has now identified 22 targets across three separate districts of the 90-km Cesar copper-silver belt: AM, Conejo and URU.

In addition, Max's 4,000-line-km high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over the entire AM District is well underway. Survey results will be used to refine existing targets and identify new targets by mapping the lithologies and the geological structures that control mineralization."

CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV:CPER ) has been granted a new exploration license application EL8/2023 (Razorback), located in western Tasmania, Australia. According to the press release, the Razorback property and existing Walford Peak and High Tor properties have been consolidated into an expanded Skyline Project to form a district-scale Cu-Au-REE opportunity. Stephen Swatton, the company's President and CEO, said:

"The granting of Razorback provides an extremely important and significant addition to CopperCorp's preciand base metals portfolio. Historical drilling at the Darwin zone has discovered high grade Cu-Au-REE mineralization with high grade intercepts of up to 30m @ 2.1% TREO which includes a significant percentage high-value marare-earth minerals such as neodymium and praseodymium.

We will commence boots-on-ground exploration at the earliest opportunity and plan to drill as soon as possible when permitting is complete."

