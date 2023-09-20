At IFA 2023, Europe's largest consumer trade show held in Berlin, Germany, Samsung Electronics underscored its vision for the future of home living - powered by the company's cutting-edge devices and leading Bespoke products.

Notable figures from Samsung and partner companies outlined Samsung's plans to drive positive change through exceptional innovation, impacting the individual lives of users as well as the world around them.

Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe, began by looking back at some of the company's instrumental innovations that changed the staquo and shaped technological development. Samsung reiterated its commitment to fearlessly pioneering new endeavors, demonstrating its position as a leader within the industry.

“We are proud to be first and we will continue to innovate, however strange it seems to begin with,” Braun stated.

Amidst an ever-changing world, Braun emphasized how Samsung has been actively listening to consumers throughout the years - producing leading products that meet their needs and add value to their lives. Continuing this pursuit, Samsung has shifted its foto developing devices and appliances that both empower users on a global scale and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable future.

Enhancing Lives and Bettering the Pl

With climate change at the forefront of people's minds, Samsung highlighted the company's ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact and prioritizing climate-positive solutions, touching on the targets outlined in its new environmental strategy announced in September 2022. Understanding the urgency of the climate crisis, the company set ambitigoals to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for its Device eXperience (DX) Division by 2030 and company-wide by 2050. To meet these goals, Samsung noted the progress in transitioning to renewable energy sources, with 31% of its operations currently running on clean energy - up from 20% in 2021. Additionally, Aimee Holloran, Business Development Manager at Samsung Climate Solutions U.K., discussed how Samsung's environmental commitment is embedded into its products, allowing users around the world to live more sustainably through the company's devices and appliances.

To create innovative solutions based on scientific data, Samsung has joined hands with a variety of industry leaders such as Ocean Wise and Patagonia to tackle environmental issues gripping the planet. In September 2022, the companies partnered to develop the Less MicrofiberTM Cycle for Bespoke washing machines, a remarkable step in addressing microplastics emissions.

Taking this further, Samsung leveraged its partnership with the companies to develop another groundbreaking innovation in June 2023. Charlie Cox, Manager of Microplastic Solutions at Ocean Wise, highlighted the development of the revolutionary new Less MicrofiberTM Filter for Samsung washers to reduce up to 98% of microplastic emissions from laundry cycles.

“In just a year, Ocean Wise and Samsung have demonstrated the opportunity that exists for industry leaders - to empower their communities to take positive action and create impact at scale,” added Cox.

“Ocean Wise's collaboration with Samsung and Patagonia shows there are simple ways we can all be part of the solution to microfiber shedding,” said Charlie Cox, Manager of Microplastic Solutions at Ocean Wise (left). Samsung's Less MicrofiberTM Filter (right) helps reduce microplastic emissions from laundry.

The Less MicrofiberTM Filter is a prime example of Samsung's overall approach to sustainable product development – providing consumers with solutions that help them live an eco-conscilifestyle. In line with this vision, Samsung continues to outfit its Galaxy devices with internal and external components made from recycled materials, in addition to creating product packaging that uses 100% recycled paper.

As climate change creates new challenges for people around the world, forward-thinking solutions are becoming increasingly necessary. To respond to global energy shortages and advance the transition to clean energy, Samsung emphasized its efforts in building out heat pump technology and leading the rapidly growing market in Europe.

Likewise, the company highlighted how its SmartThings home ecosystem is utilizing the latest technologies to help more than 280 million registered users save energy. By harnessing the power of AI across its line of Bespoke home appliances, Samsung's AI Energy Mode optimizes appliance energy usage and helps save energy costs.

As Sri Lanka's No. 1 smartphone brand, Samsung has been honored with the prestigititle of 'People's Youth Choice Brand of the Year' for four consecutive years by SLIM Sri Lanka's review of the country's most valuable brands. With a vast customer base encompassing all age groups, Samsung's dedication to meeting the needs of the Gen Z and Millennial segments remains unwavering.