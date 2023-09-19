Results Of Annual General And Special Shareholder Meeting

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF ) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on Wednesday, September 19, 2023, at 4pm (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular, dated August 11, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 50,076,171 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 45.05 % of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+ under Patriot's profile at .

