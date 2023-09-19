Hostilities In Nagorno-Karabakh Claim 25 Lives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The ongoing fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, on Tuesday resulted in at least 25 deaths, including two civilians, and 138 injuries.
The majority of victims fell in Stepanakert city - the de facto capital of the breakaway Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh or the de jure part of Azerbaijan), according to the Armenian news agency (ArmenPress).
The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out in 1991 when the Armenian army occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a region internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven other border regions.
In 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of several cities and towns from Armenian occupation during a 44-day war which ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.
However, clashes renewed earlier today when Azerbaijan launched a military operation in response to provocations by Armenian militants in Karabakh region. (end) as.gb
