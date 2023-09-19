Body Vision Medical Receives EU-MDR Certification For Lungvisiontm AI-Powered Image Guidance Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LungVisionTM becomes the first and only lung navigation and real-time imaging platform to be certified under
EU-MDR
CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven
intraoperative imaging announced today that its latest generation LungVisionTM AI-powered lung navigation and real-time imaging platform has been granted certification as a Class
IIa medical device under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/745) (EU-MDR). The certification, issued by
mdc medical device certification GmbH on September 18, 2023, makes Body Vision the first company worldwide in the industry of lung navigation and real-time imaging to obtain the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification recommendation.
Over the past several years, regulations for medical device manufacturers have become progressively more complex and demanding. In Europe, the transition from
MDD (Medical Device Directives) to MDR (Medical Device Regulations) has brought increased quality and regulatory demands, including the requirement for additional clinical evidence supporting safety and efficacy.
"The
EU-MDR is one of the world's most robust health tech regulations and plays a vital role in ensuring medical devices meet the highest standards," said Matt Baker, Chief Operating Officer for Body Vision Medical. "Receiving
EU-MDR certification for LungVisionTM reflects our team's commitment to delivering medical solutions that exceed the most exacting standards for healthcare technologies and gives confidence to European clinicians and healthcare institutions who are looking to offer our transformative lung nodule biopsy technology to their patients."
LungVisionTM harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly transform X-ray images acquired from any C-arm into real-time intraoperative CT scans. This groundbreaking technology empowers bronchoscopists with the ability to visualize pulmonary lesions in real time during diagnostic bronchoscopy. By significantly augmenting the accuracy and precision of lung nodule biopsies through image guidance, LungVisionTM has the potential to enable earlier-stage cancer detection and improve lung cancer survival rates.
To learn more about Body Vision Medical, visit bodyvisionmedical.
About Body Vision Medical
Body Vision Medical
specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVisionTM, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.
Visit
bodyvisionmedicalto learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn .
Contact
info@bodyvisionmedical.
+1-888-302-5439
SOURCE Body Vision Medical
MENAFN19092023003732001241ID1107101641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.