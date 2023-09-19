Two People Injured In Sumy Region As Result Of Hostile Shelling

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on September 19, at about 11:30 a.m., invaders from the territory of the Russian Federation fired on the town of Seredyna-Buda in the Shostka district.

Two people who were in their own households were injured, and two private houses were damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18, Russian troops fired 37 times at the border area of the Sumy region.