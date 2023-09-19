Two People Injured In Sumy Region As Result Of Hostile Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the town of Seredyna-Buda, in the Sumy region, two houses were damaged as a result of another Russian shelling, and two people were injured.
The Office of the Prosecutor General reports this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, on September 19, at about 11:30 a.m., invaders from the territory of the Russian Federation fired on the town of Seredyna-Buda in the Shostka district.
Read also: Russian forces hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: 1 killed, 1 injured
Two people who were in their own households were injured, and two private houses were damaged.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the shelling.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18, Russian troops fired 37 times at the border area of the Sumy region.
MENAFN19092023000193011044ID1107101405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.