Parliament Approves Credit For Clearing Mitholz Ammunition Depot

In December 1947, major explosions occurred in the former army ammunition depot near Mitholz in the municipality of Kandergrund, canton Bern. The depot partially collapsed and several people died from boulders that were hurled through the air. Dozens of houses were destroyed and several hundred tonnes of explosives were left in the rubble.

