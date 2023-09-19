Viral Tiramisu Drawer! The Ingenious Desert Hack That's Taking The Internet By Storm - WATCH

This viral video, shared on Instagram reels, features a fascinating concept known as the 'tiramisu drawer.' It has captured the curiosity of inteusers, and understandably so. In this short clip, the restaurant staff demonstrates the concept, shedding light on how they efficiently prepare and serve tiramisu, a beloved Italian dessert.

The video was originally posted by Onda Pasta Bar, a popular restaurant located in Manchester. In a remarkably short span of time, the video has garnered over 20.9 million views and received 588k likes. The captivating clip showcases an entire storage drawer dedicated exclusively to tiramisu. In the video, a restaurant staff member is seen scooping a generportion of tiramisu and elegantly plating it. This ingeniapproach ensures that the delectable dessert is swiftly prepared and ready to be enjoyed without any delay.

The restaurant humorously captioned the video, "We've got a tiramisu drawer so we can scoop to order when it's busy in service. People seem pretty keen on having one in their bedside table, we're looking into it."

Unsurprisingly, the video prompted a flurry of comments and reactions from viewers who were genuinely impressed by the concept of a tiramisu drawer. One user exclaimed, "I need a tiramisu drawer," while another playfully remarked, "I didn't know that somebody was supposed to be coming by refilling my drawers with tiramisu, but now I'm very angry that they've apparently been missing my house."