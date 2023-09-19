Remarkable Efforts In Progress To Make Chhattisgarh Healthy And Prosperous - Chief Minister Mr. Baghel

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel assured further expansion of the necessary facilities at Advanced Cardiac Institute, Mekahara.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel attended the Aabhar Program organized by beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Special Health Assistance Scheme at the Advanced Cardiac Institute, Mekahara Raipur on Tuesday. Patients and their families benefited from the scheme expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel for launching this welfare scheme. It is worth mentioning that the scheme provides financial assistance up to Rs 25 lakh. Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Vikas Upadhyay, Chhattisgarh Housing Board Chairman Mr. Kuldeep Juneja, Advisor to the Chief Minister Mr. Ruchir Garg and Dr. Preeti Nagaria along with Dr. Smith Srivastava, Dr. Rakesh Gupta were present at the program.







Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, while addressing the Aabhar Program, stated that Chhattisgarh has significantly promoted health and happiness. The state's health facilities have been expanded to reach even remote forest areas for easy access to treatment. It is a source of pride that Chhattisgarh's government hospitals now boast world-class equipment and facilities, including the Advanced Cardiac Institute at Government Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital. He also assured to provide all necessary facilities, including modern equipment, to strengthen the Advanced Cardiac Institute in Mekahara, Raipur.

The Chief Minister, Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, stated that heart disease is regarded as one of the most severe medical conditions. Treating diseases related to the heart is a complicated and costly process, and hospitals frequently experience a shortage of crucial equipment and resources. To address these issues, we have established the Advanced Cardiac Institute. Additionally, we are running the Dr. Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana and the Chief Minister Special Health Assistance Scheme to ensure that patients receive financial support for treating heart diseases and all other ailments without facing any financial difficulties.

He further added that 6.9 lakh families in the state are covered by the Dr. Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana. As of now, claims worth Rs. 3643.09 crore have been received. Additionally, the Chief Minister Special Health Assistance Scheme provides financial aid of Rs. 25 lakh to eligible recipients, up from the previamount of Rs. 20 lakh. The scheme has approved assistance worth Rs. 79.57 crore for 2,643 patients.

The Chief Minister, Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, expressed his delight that Chhattisgarh's Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Hospital are the pride of the state. He added that these institutions benefit not only the citizens of Chhattisgarh but also those in neighbouring states. Our efforts to equip all departments of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital with modern facilities are supplemented by plans to expand its infrastructure. Recently, we performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a 7-story super speciality hospital, which will have 700 beds and cutting-edge technology. The construction of this hospital will cost Rs 325 crore.