Tens of thousands of citizens went out to the roads of New York on Sunday, asking for enhanced reaction on climate change before the start of the UN General Assembly.



Taking up many town buildings, demonstrators from almost 700 societies and activist groups raised posters which read “Biden, end fossil fuels”, “Fossil fuels are killing us” as well as “I didn’t vote for fires and floods” in a protest that occurred in the aftermath of a summer signed by numerous climate change-linked crisis.



US Leader Joe Biden is between the world presidents planned to join the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which is set to officially begin on Tuesday.



“We are here to demand that the administration declare a climate emergency,” declared Analilia Mejia, manager of the activist group Centre for Popular Democracy.



“We must wake up and take immediate action,” she informed a French news agency.



A UN climate statement published in September called 2025 as the deadline for international greenhouse gas emissions to hit the highest point, followed by a harsh fall afterwards, if humanity wanted to limit global warming in accordance with Paris Agreement targets.

