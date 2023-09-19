Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Will Reach USD 834.5 Million By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) In 2021, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine industry contributes $529.4 million in revenue, and it is projected to reach $834.5 million in 2030, advancing at a rate of 5.2% in the coming future. It is ascribed to the growing prevalence of cardiopulmonary and respiratory diseases, and the rising number of people undergoing ECMO therapy caused by the growing incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.



In addition, the technological advancements in healthcare, increasing expenditure on R&D, and government initiatives to increase awareness of such diseases drive industry growth.



Oxygenators capture a significant share of the industry, accounting for 35%, and it is predicted to retain their position in the coming future. It is accounting for the growing prevalence of lung diseases in children and increasing awareness of ECMO device applications.



In addition, heat-cooler units are projected to experience extensive growth in the near future, led by the wide usage of such units in transplantation or cardiothoracic surgeries, and the growing prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases such as cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.



Portable ECMO machines are largely popular due to their lightweight, and ease of transportation. These machines are majorly used in operative rooms, healthcare setups, cardiac care units, intensive care units, emergency rooms, and neonatal intensive care units. In addition, these devices are widely used in homecare settings in both emerging economies and developed regions.



ECMO machines utilized for respiratory applications contribute a significant revenue share, accounting for 45%, and it is projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming future. The growing prevalence of the target diseases, rising addiction to smoking and tobacco products, along with excessive alcohol consumption, may cause respiratory failure or chronic diseases, with the massive requirement for early diagnosis and diagnostic imaging proliferating the industry.



Moreover, neonatal contribute highly to the rising demand for respiratory ECMO machines. It is caused by the extensive usage of ECMO machines in numerous disorders such as respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, and congenital diaphragmatic hernia.



Veno-arterial category witnesses the significant growth in the industry, accounting for over 5% in the coming years. It is led by the reliability, and effectiveness in gas exchange, due to wide usage of cardiac arrest patients, and providing assistance with algorithmic life support techniques to support blood flow. In addition, the rising usage of the veno-arterial for patients suffering from pulmonary hypertension, and thromboembolism, more specifically in abrupt decompensation cause industry propulsion.



The rising adoption of ECMO therapy is proportional to the growing awareness of patients on the advantages of cardiopulmonary support in the treatment of respiratory and cardiac diseases. The programs aimed at increasing awareness of ECMO machines and their applications in the developing regions of the Middle East and Asia, leading to the growing demand for these devices.



North America captures the largest share of the industry, accounting for 40% in 2021, and it is expected to follow the same trend in the coming future. It is led by the rising incidences of respiratory failures, cardiopulmonary disorders, and increasing ECMO machine adoption in regional hospitals.



Therefore, the rising adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines is led by the growing prevalence of respiratory failures and cardiopulmonary diseases.



