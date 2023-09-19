Fundcanna Named Preferred Lending Partner Of Nabis

“This partnership will be a game changer for the many cannabis businesses looking for access to readily available capital to grow their operations,” said Adam Stettner, Founder and CEO of FundCanna.“Nabis is one of the most trusted and technologically advanced providers in Cannabis. Given their unique position to service and grow the industry, and FundCanna's demonstrated experience across the country funding licensed cannabis businesses, brands and dispensaries will be able to keep their shelves stocked and product flowing as they navigate the growth and challenges of this industry.”

The two companies are well positioned to deliver targeted financial solutions for licensed California cannabis operators. FundCanna brings 20 years and $20B of on-balance sheet lending experience nationwide. Meanwhile, the Nabis platform leads the California market in its ability to connect brands with retailers and their customers, and has a wealth of data on distribution, marketplace demand and the movement of product from over 300 brands. Together, this alliance will provide Nabis partners with the robust access, innovation, service and flexibility for their funding needs.

“FundCanna has studied the supply chain and designed unique funding solutions for cannabis companies, which is exactly what is needed in our industry,” said Vince Ning, Co-CEO of Nabis.“Nabis is the market leader in connecting brands with retailers and their clients. We are excited to announce FundCanna as our preferred external funding partner to help our clients get the money and product they need to continue scaling their businesses across California's greater supply chain.”

FundCanna is a leading provider of financing throughout the cannabis industry, with clients in all segments of the supply chain from cultivation through retail and the entire ancillary sector. Nabis' widespread suite of partners will be able to access information about FundCanna financing directly through their website.

“Forging a partnership with Nabis lets both companies create a seamless experience for our clients,” said Ryan Freitas, Chief Revenue Officer at FundCanna.“The team is excited to begin working with Nabis' clients to offer integrated access to renewable, flexible financing, leading to growth and innovation across California's cannabis industry and beyond as Nabis expands their reach.”

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of debt capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for Cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry. For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has provided nearly $20 billion in funding to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for the past 20 pyears, earning numernational awards and recognition notably including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year and 7 showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed Cannabis operators and ancillary providers in 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 300 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales, marketing services and insights to help more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale strategically. Founded in 2018 by tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. In 2023, Ning and Lee's work earned Nabis a spot on Inc. 5000's list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Learn more

