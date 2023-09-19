Machine Manufacturer Rademaker Relies On Aras For Its Growth Strategy

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code application platform to design, build, and operate complex products, today announced that Rademaker, a global machine manufacturer specializing in the food industry, will rely on Aras Innovator to support its future growth. The Dutch company particularly liked the flexibility of Aras Innovator. The new digital capabilities have helped set the course for stable growth at Rademaker, which manufactures bakery machines for bread, cookies, cakes, and pizza.

In order to select a suitable PLM partner, Rademaker conducted a comprehensive market analysis.

"The new system should adapt toand our processes and not the other way around. We are constantly looking for improvements and ways to increase efficiency. This also means adapting workflows when it makes sense to do so. This freedom must also be guaranteed in a fully integrated PLM environment. Aras Innovator allowsto do this," said Rob Beffers, manager for processes, information & digitalization, Rademaker.



The cross-departmental data exchange is intended to merge processes at Rademaker in the future and optimize the overall workflow.

"For us, Aras Innovator is a solution that first improves our internal processes and accelerates the development of new products and individual customer solutions. This also has a positive effect on customer service. Managing our data centrally and further exploiting the possibilities of digitalization helpsstay one step ahead of the competition," said Beffers.

Rademaker not only manufactures machines, but also consults on production processes and installs complete turnkey production plants. Suppliers and service providers like Rademaker can thrive in this highly competitive industry if they consistently take advantage of the benefits of digitalization. A company-wide PLM platform is critical for bringing together and analyzing information about processes, machines, and services. With Aras Innovator, it is now possible to digitally link operating and performance data and accurately track the machines throughout their entire lifecycle.

"Rademaker is internationally recognized for quality and innovative service. Aras Innovator offers a high degree of flexibility that will enable Rademaker to quickly adapt to unique business requirements, all while complying with stringent legal restrictions and increasing customer demands," said Roque Martin, CEO, Aras. "They can face the future with confidence and a competitive edge that will translate into better products and new services."

