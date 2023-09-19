Norway To Send About 50 Cargo Carriers To Ukraine

That's according to the Norwegian Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"These are important to get supplies to areas where there are no roads," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

According to the ministry, the vehicle is tracked and is able to maneuver in terrain inaccessible for wheeled vehicles. Therefore, they are an important supplement to wheeled trucks to transport goods. The cargo carriers can transport ammunition, food and water to Ukrainian troops in the field.

The vehicles have been in storage in the Norwegian Armed Forces, but are now being maintained.

"Ukraine still has a strong need for military support in the fight against the Russian invasion forces. Norway will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed," the minister said.

Norway has previously donated a wide range of capacities to Ukraine, such as NASAMS ground-based air defense systems and main battle tanks. The government has also decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft.

Photo: Trygve Hongset , Norwegian Armed Forces