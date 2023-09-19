UN-Habitat, Turkey discuss World Cities Day 2023, zero-waste initiatives

(MENAFN) UN-Habitat and Turkey jointly hosted a press briefing during the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday to discuss World Cities Day 2023 and the unveiling of new initiatives focused on achieving zero-waste goals.



The press conference centered around the upcoming global observance of World Habitat Day 2023, which will carry the theme "Financing sustainable urban development for all." This event is scheduled to occur in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 31, where announcements regarding future zero-waste initiatives will be made. Notably, the occasion will be held under the patronage of Turkey's first lady, Emine Erdogan.



Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, highlighted the multifaceted nature of cities, describing them as hubs of economic growth and development while also acknowledging the various demographic, environmental, economic, and social challenges they face. She emphasized that the celebration of World Cities Day would take place in Istanbul's Uskudar municipality, with discussions centering on the critical topic of financing sustainable development.

