Azerbaijan Association Of Travel Agencies Sums Up Annual Activities

Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies (ATAA) summed up the
annual activities.
The meeting covered the association's activities focused on the
expansion of the relations between the public and private sectors,
steps taken in the development of inbound and outbound tourism,
medical tourism as well as the promotion of the country's tourism
potential in foreign markets, Azernews reports.
Speaking about the successes achieved in the tourism sector, the
chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev noted that 1.3
million tourists visited Azerbaijan in January-August of this year,
which indicates that the country's tourism is rapidly recovering in
the post-pandemic.
"It is planned to increase the number of foreign tourists
traveling to Azerbaijan to 4 million and the number of local
tourists to 6 million by 2026. The share of the tourism sector in
the gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 1.5 times
compared to 2019 in the next four years. We are focusing on raising
the share of the tourism sector in the GDP by 20 percent every
year. It is also planned to increase spending by tourists to
AZN10bn ($5.9bn billion)," said Fuad Naghiyev.
A video report dedicated to the results of ATAA's annual
activity was also presented as part of the event.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has embarked upon measures
for the recovery of the country's tourism sector after the
pandemic.
The country is exploring the dimensions of tourism revival and
carrying out major work to ensure sustainable tourism
development.
Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022 was another turning point in the
country's tourism sector.
Within the summit, members of the tourism industry, state, and
private sector representatives discuss development trends in
tourism.
The summit participants also set goals for the next four years.
The State Tourism Agency has set up goals aimed at the improvement
of Azerbaijan's tourism industry within the "2022-2026
Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan".
