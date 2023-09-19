Adb Updates On Pilot Solar Energy Project In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. For the 100kW
floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) Pilot Project in Boyukshor lake,
Azerbaijan, the installation, final positioning and anchoring is
expected to be completed in September 2023, the Asian Development
Bank (ADB), which is engaged in the project's implementation, told
Trend.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy is ADB's partner in this
project. The ADB said that the assembly of the floating island with
the solar panels has recently been finalized by the contractor.
As for a possible decision on upscaling, the Bank said it will
depend on operations of the FPV pilot project as well as further
discussions with all stakeholders involved.
"ADB is committed to support the government of Azerbaijan in its
efforts for a green energy sector development. The 100kW FPV pilot
project is part of a wider Technical Assistance provided by ADB to
Azerbaijan. In addition to the 100kW FPV Pilot Project in Boyukshor
Lake, the Technical Assistance also covers the development of
feasibility studies and business models, which encourage long-term
engagement of the private sector for the installation of
utility-scale FPV plants. By promoting this innovative renewable
energy technology, ADB supports the government of Azerbaijan in its
efforts for a low-carbon development," said the Bank.
While FPV requires stricter standards, given the exposure to
water, it has advantages over land-based photovoltaic, as it (i)
frees up land for other uses and saves on land acquisition and
preparation costs, (ii) allows higher yields because of the cooling
effect of water, (iii) conserves water through reduced evaporation,
(iv) has readily available water for module cleaning, and (v) is
quick to install. FPV systems have been largely installed on lakes,
irrigation ponds, and reservoirs. Some plants have been built and
tested in marine environments, and pile- or stilt-mounted plants
have been installed over aquaculture farms, canals, and
wetlands.
