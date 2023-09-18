Lale Saral Develioglu Awarded The Dcro Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Lale Saral Develioglu We are honored to count Lale among our alumni. Her commitment to advancing women on boards is admirable and aligns with our commitment to developing the best talent for board service.” - David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigiCertificate in Risk Governance ® to Lale Saral Develioglu from Istanbul, Türkiye.
Lale is an independent board director and strategic advisor. She is a board member of Coca Cola İçecek, where she serves as a member of the corporate governance committee, of Anadolu Isuzu, where she also serves on the corporate governance committee, of Anadolou Efes as a member of the corporate governance and sustainability committee, and AAkrilik, where she chairs the risk committee and is a member of the audit and corporate governance committee. Lale serves as an advisory board member of Nobel İlaç, where she chairs the sustainability and digital transformation committee. She has served as a past board member at multiple organizations and has taken on varileadership roles in 27 years of her corporate career. Lale is a founding board member of WOB Türkiye, an NGO aiming to improve diversity and women's representation on boards. She earned her MS in Engineering Management and Operations Research at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and her BS in Engineering from Boğaziçi University. Lale is a graduate of the INSEAD International Directors Program with a Certificate in Corporate Governance and the Women on Board Certificate Program at WOB Türkiye.
"Just a quick glance at Lale's experience will tell you the important contributions she makes to corporate governance in Türkiye," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her commitment to advancing the roles that women play on boards is also admirable and aligns highly with our organization's commitment to developing the best talent for board service. We are honored to count Lale among our alumni."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I found the Certificate in Risk Governance® program to be a very enlightening and refreshing experience through which I gained a wealth of knowledge and great frameworks on value creation and risk management,” said Ms. Develioglu.“I feel more empowered about positive risk governance and look forward to carrying these learnings to my boards.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.SM Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.
