Ukrainian Forces Advancing In Tavria Sector, 135 Invaders Eliminated

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Tavria sector, the Defense Forces continue working. Our warriors are moving forward,” Tarnavskyi wrote.

Over the past day, Ukrainian artillery units have completed 1,090 fire missions in that direction.

The enemy's losses reached 313 troops. A total of 135 Russian invaders were killed, 177 injured, and one was taken prisoner.

Thirty-one Russian military equipment units were destroyed, namely two armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems and mortars, one air defense system, one anti-tank guided weapon, eight motor vehicles, two special equipment units, and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed two enemy ammunition depots and one more important target.

Over the past day, in the Tavria sector, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian positions 26 times. The enemy opened fire 665 times and launched 18 air strikes.