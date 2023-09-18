Maaterra Sets A New Standard For Stylish, Eco-Friendly Tableware

A selection of maaterra's elegant, compostable, single-use plates.

Woman-owned brand takes sustainability to the next level with elegant, sophisticated designs.

LYME, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- How do you entertain in style while staying true to your values? maaterra , a woman-owned brand based in Lyme, Connecticut, was founded with a vision to eliminate compromise between design and sustainability. The new line of compostable tableware, a brand launched by NEATGOODS, LLC in Lyme, offers effortless, elevated entertaining to meet eco-friendly values.

“In our family meals are when we gather, and we set our table to tell a story,” maaterra founder Heidi Worcester observed.“Whether you're hosting a fall dinner around the fire pit, an outdoor wedding, a casual beach picnic, or a holiday gathering, maaterra plates are made for occasions when you desire a stylish presentation, need a practical solution, and demand a sustainable option.”

Asked to elaborate on what makes maaterra unique, Worcester explained,“We searched for a better disposable plate and were left empty-handed. Eco-friendly plates were bland and boring; beautifully designed plates were not sustainable. maaterra's elegantly etched, 100% compostable palm leaf plates offer an uncompromising experience.”

Harvested from fallen palm leaves that are cleaned with water and light, molded with heat, and etched instead of inked, maaterra plates are free from lacquers, glues, dyes, veneers, chemicals, and other toxins. They are simply a leaf that returns to the earth within 60 to 90 days when properly composted. Lightweight yet sturdy, they can handle hot and cold foods, liquids, and oils without leaking, buckling, or sagging.

“Our name itself means Mother Earth,” Worcester summed up,“and we honor her with a product that is the ultimate amalgamation of style, function, and sustainability.”



More about maaterra

maaterra is a woman-owned family business that provides elegant, compostable, single-use tableware for every occasion. maaterra's manufacturing process strives to have a minimal environmental impact. Through maaterra's certifications and partnerships, the brand demonstrates its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, ethical practices, and uncompromising quality: as a partner 1% for the Planet, maaterra is able to minimize and offset its carbon footprint; the Women's Business Enterprise National Council's (WBENC) rigorcertification ensures that maaterra is a woman-owned business; and maaterra has received industrial composting certification from the Composting Manufacturing Alliance (CMA).

