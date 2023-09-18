Commander Syrskyi Presents Awards To Artillerymen Fighting In Bakhmut Direction

The relevant statement was made by the North Operational Command on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi presented valuable gifts and awards to the 'gods of war', our artillerymen who are destroying the enemy in the Bakhmut direction,” the report states.

According to the North Operational Command, the Bakhmut sector is now one of the hottest spots on the front, and artillery units are making a significant and one of the key contributions towards liberating the Ukrainian land.

A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces have already de-occupied 51 square kilometers near the Donetsk region's Bakhmut, including two square kilometers over the past week.

Photo: North Operational Command, Telegram