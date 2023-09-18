Ev India 2023 Expo Begins In Greater Noida Today

Greater Noida, Sept 14 (KNN)

The EV India 2023 Expo is being organised by Green Society of India & Indian Exhibition Services at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida from September 14-16, 2023.

With a spotlight on cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly transportation solutions, and a commitment to preserving the environment, the EV India expo is poised to be a pivotal moment for both the industry and consumers.







During the course of the expo, the electric vehicle manufacturers will unveil their latest products, technologies, and equipment.The spotlight will be on smart and NextGen transport solutions, showcasing a diverse range of electric vehicles, including passenger cars, scooters, motorcycles, bicycles, buses, and more.

This Expo aims to connect industry experts with end-users, all united by a common goal: to discover new business opportunities while championing environmental sustainability.

The main thrust behind the EV India 2023 Expo is to promote a sustainable and eco-consciapproach to transportation. With the rising concerns about climate change and pollution, electric vehicles have emerged as a beacon of hope.

(KNN Bureau)