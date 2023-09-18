Eu Releases Additional 5.2 Mln Euro For Flood-Stricken Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The European Union, Monday, announced that it is strengthening its support to Libya by releasing 5.2 million euro (USD 5.5 million) more in humanitarian funding for the flood-stricken Libya.
This new release brings total humanitarian funding allocated for the emergency to Libya to over 5.7 million (USD 6 million), said a European Commission statement.
The funding will be channeled through EU humanitarian partners active in the country, enabling them to strengthen assistance with a foon shelter, health, food, water, sanitation and hygiene, and protection.
Furthermore, the EU continues to provide in-kind assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. So far, eight EU Member States have offered assistance to Libya (Germany, Romania, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and a new offer from Austria) via the Mechanism, it noted.
The Emergency Response Coordination Centre has also deployed a team of experts and a liaison officer to support ground operations, in addition to making available environmental expertise.
In the immediate aftermath of the emergency, the EU released 500,000 euro (USD 533,000) in humanitarian funding and channeled offers from EU Member States through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, it said.
"The EU is providing steady and continued support to people in Libya affected by Storm Daniel. For this reason, we have released over 5.2 million euro in humanitarian funding," said Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management.
"The flood emergency also triggered the prompt reaction of EU Member States, putting EU solidarity into action on the ground. Tragically, members of a Greek rescue team in Libya lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday as they sought to help others. We express our condolences to all those affected and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," he added. (end)
