Indian Rupee Rises 7 Paise In Early Trade, Weighed Down By Strong Us Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.09 against thedollar (around 22.64 against dirham) , registering a rise of 7 paise over its previclose. The currency also touched 83.13 against the American currency in initial trade.

On Friday, the rupee fell 13 paise to settle at 83.16 against thedollar.

Sensex fell 286.6 points to 67,552.03 in early trade while Nifty declined 70.7 points to 20,121.65.

