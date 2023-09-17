Korean Music Concert Held In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian fans of K-drama and K-pop enjoyed a concert hosted by the Korean embassy in Amman on Wednesday under the name“K-DRAMA meets Classical Music”.
The concert sought to combine the music of Korean popular dramas with classical form, according to an embassy statement.
Most of the lists were from“Shade of Love '' by German composer MaHertenstein and produced by Deutsche Gramophone.
Swiss Flutist Philipp Jundt, who led the concert, is one of the album's producers.
The event was held at the Al Hussein Cultural Centre in Ras Al Ain
