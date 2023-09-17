Marcopolo Has Sold 3,500 Buses To Middle East Since 2003

São Paulo – Brazilian manufacturer Marcopolo has supplied 3,500 vehicles to the Middle East over the past 20 years, the company told ANBA on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the foundation of the news agency on September 17, 2023. Marcopolo was one of the first companies to be interviewed by ANBA. Pictured above, a by the company being shipped.

Viaggio 900: Model has been shipped to Arab countries

In 2003 the company posted a high growth rate in sales to the Arab countries, which were then its second-largest foreign market. Since then, the relationship with the region has remained steady. Marcopolo reports it has always had a strong presence in the Middle East and a close relationship to transport operators in the region.

“The company has always been a strong exporter, and it has even exporterd over 1,000 buses to Saudi Arabia in a single order once. At that time, the company had even had to charter a ship to send the buses and shipped nearly 400 of them from the Port of Angra dos Reis,” the company reported about the time of the foundation of ANBA.

Since then, the manufacturer has had an office in the region and kept a strong foothold there with a commercial, technical assistance and post-sale staff. The first report ever published on ANBA about Marcopolo said the company was making adjustments in its vehicles to cater to the specificities of the Arab market, such as women-only seats.

The company believes this is one of its assets in catering to the Arab market and has helped it keep its sales steady.“Orders for clients in the Middle East are different from those of other markets. This characteristic and flexibility of Marcopolo to cater to these orders are great competitive edges that have strengthened the relations and made sales remain steady,” the company said.

Saudis buy convertible buses

In addition to gender-segregated buses, Marcopolo adapted the products for other demands. The industry developed and manufactured 100 convertible buses to be used in pilgrimage trips to Mecca and Medina.“Over these years, the manufacturer has also developed special models for clients, with circular meeting rooms instead of the standard setting, and details in gold to transport sheikhs,” it says.

Marcopolo says the Arab market has always been and will keep being very relevant for the company. As it often demands a very specific development, the quality standard required is high, and the latest technologies are commonly used, according to the company.“Making the relationship stronger and closer is a win-win,” said the company.

The company was one of the first in Brazil to foon the Middle East as early as the 1980s.“Our goal is to continue with a strong presence in the region and strengthen the relationship that has been built over the period,” it said.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

The post Marcopolo has sold 3,500 buses to Middle East since 2003 appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .