Al Bidda Announce Qfa Membership, Target Place In Qatar's Top Flight

Doha, Qatar: Since it was formed in 2015, Al Bidda Sports Club grew by leap and bound achieving notable success in the Second Division in recent years. In a major boost to their bid of becoming one of the top football clubs in the country, the team recently received Qatar Football Association's (QFA) Membership as a professional side.

The top management of Al Bidda SC yesterday officially announced the Membership, hoping for continued success with qualifying for the top flight Qatar Stars League (QSL) – currently known as the Expo Stars League – their prime target this season.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Qatar Football Association for their continusupport and trust in us, and the acceptance of our membership is the result of the commitment and hard work of each and every member of the Al Bidda SC family,” President of the Board, Shiekh Fahed bin Mohamed Al Thani, said.

Five years ago, Al Bidda SC got the green signal from the QFA to participate in the 2018-2019 Second Division League season as an amateur team before the club was elevated as a professional team in June this year.

Among their major achievements are the 2021-2022 Second Division Cup title and second place in the same competition last season.

“It's been an exciting as well as a difficult journey since we started as an amateur team. The COVID-19 pandemic hampered our progress but we have very good memories in recent years as we won the Second Division Cup,” Al Bidda Vice President Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani told reporters yesterday.

“We are aware it is going to be a difficult challenge in the Second Division League because all clubs are tough but we are looking forward to emerge on top and qualify for the QSL,” he added.

Al Bidda SC's Managing Director Ghassan Oueijan echoed Sheikh Hamad's views.

“We are making all out efforts to strengthen the side and have included new international players for the Second Division League as we will compete for the title,” he said.

Six new players unveiled

During yesterday's press conference, the club also unveiled six new players including Akram El Hamdaoui (Morocco), Edmilson Correia (Guinea-Bissau), Bright Enobakhare, Timothy Akinola (Nigeria), Yanis Bourbia and Yamin Maouchi (France).

“Integrating these six players into our team reflects our big ambitions. We are here to participate to compete, and to achieve success,” said Al Bidda coach Sami Salahaldin.

Ahead of the new season, Al Bidda SC played a series of friendly matches and held a training camp in Turkiye.

“We are very excited and all the players are looking forward to achieve team's goals,” said Hamdaoui.

Meanwhile, the club has also established Al Bidda Academy which currently has over 90 young players. The aim is to prepare the players, who can serve for the club in the future.

Also yesterday, Al Bidda SC announced a three-year sponsorship partnership with Nakheel Landscapes.