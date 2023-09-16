Most Active Battles Raging In Bakhmut Sector Maliar

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Hot spots are now Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. Near Klishchiivka, following offensive (assault) actions, our defense forces achieved success,” Maliar wrote.

In her words, offensive actions to the south of Bakhmut are underway. Near the Donetsk region's Yahidne and Bohdanivka, Russian troops unsuccessfully attempted to break through Ukraine's defense.

In the Marinka direction, Russians were conducting unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka.

“The enemy seeks to push out troops out of the captured positions but fails,” Maliar noted.

In the Avdiivka and Marinka directions, despite Russia's offensive actions, Ukrainian forces are holding positions and carrying out assault actions.

A reminder that, on September 15, 2023, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that, following assault actions in the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces had de-occupied the Donetsk region's Andriivka.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine