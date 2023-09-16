Syrskyi Shows Andriivka Being Liberated By Defense Forces

According to Ukrinform, the relevant video was published by the commander on Telegram.

"The liberation of Andriivka. Excellent work of our soldiers. The performance of tasks in the Bakhmut direction continues, the army is moving forward," Syrskyi underscored.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces recaptured Andriivka in the course of the assault and are entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

Photo is illustrative