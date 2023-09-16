Too Late For 'Full Blocking Sanctions' On China Chip Makers

“The time has come to end alltechnology exports to both Huawei and SMIC to make clear any firm that floutslaw and undermines our national security will be cut off from our technology,” saidCongressman Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, referring to the two leading Chinese tech companies.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and several of his colleagues, including Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Gallagher, sent a September 14 letter to Under Secretary of the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Alan Estevez expressing their joint concern about the Huawei smartphone's 7-nanometer chip.

“Due to the ubiquity of US-origin technology throughout the semiconductor supply chain, these reports suggest a violation ofexport control regulations,” the letter said.“We are extremely troubled and perplexed,” the letter says,“about the Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS) inability to effectively write and enforce export control rules against violators, especially China.”

The letter goes on:“For more than two years, our committees and numermembers of Congress have written you regarding loopholes in BIS rules attempting, unsuccessfully, to restrict technology to Huawei and SMIC, among others. Despite this knowledge and continued Congressional pressure to adopt stricter policies, BIS has continued to grant licenses to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controlled companies, such as SMIC, worth hundreds of billions of dollars. These companies support the CCP's military and have been responsible for manufacturing semiconductors that power Huawei's 5G devices, in violation of BIS' export controls.”

McCaul and the other signatories recommend“full blocking sanctions” on Huawei and SMIC and criminal charges against their executives – even though they are foreign importers, notexporters. All of the letter's signatories are Republicans, all of whom have an interest in making President Joe Biden's Democratic Party look weak on China in an election season.