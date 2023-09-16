Gu-Q Conference Fosters Dialogue On Critical Issues

Doha, Qatar: The 'Hiwaraat' conference series reflects the Georgetown University in Qatar's (GU-Q) commitment to fostering dialogue, promoting informed discussions, and creating a space for critical conversations on global issues that have a profound impact on the region and the world, according to Dean Dr. Safwan Masri.

In a pioneering move GU-Q is hosting inaugural 'Hiwaraat' conference over three days focusing on fostering dialogue and reflection on the 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Dr. Masri discussed the significance of providing a platform for crucial conversations on global issues that impact both the region and the world.

The inaugural event of 'Hiwaraat' conference – 'The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections,' underscores the unique context of the conference.



Dr. Masri noted that holding the conference in the Middle East provides a different flavour and perspective compared to hosting it in the West.

Dr. Masri emphasised the importance of hosting the conference in Qatar, stating,“The 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion deserves a tremendamount of attention. It has not been receiving the right kind of attention within the region or outside. It's very important to have it here in the region and to provide perspectives from within the region, from Iraq and the broader region.”

The conference has received a significant attention locally, regionally, and internationally, with attendees coming from variparts of the world.

Registration for the event had to be closed more than a week before the conference began due to overwhelming interest. Dr. Masri commented on this enthusiasm, saying,“If we were to have this conversation in New York or in Washington, it wouldn't be the same conversation. And two, I don't think that would have generated the same kind of interest.”

The conference aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the aftermath of the Iraq invasion.

It seeks to enrich knowledge and foster connections among participants. Dr. Masri emphasised that the conversation doesn't end when the conference concludes, but rather, it marks the beginning of an ongoing dialogue.

The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections” Conference being held at Four Seasons Hotel in Doha ends today and the closing plenary on Foreign Policy towards the Region: the Bush Presidency and Beyond,' will shed light onpolicy towards the region will include leading thought leaders on US-Iraq relations.

Co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council, Trita Parsi and Founding director of the Track II Dialogues at the Middle East Institute Randa Slim who worked on Iraqi reconciliation dialogues post-9/11.

Today's panel discussions are on topics including 'Arab Spring Connections: Tunisia, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Syria'; 'The View from Europe: European International Relations since theInvasion of Iraq'; and 'Russia and China: Calculations for a New Global Order.'