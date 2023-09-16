Kyrgyzstan's Imports From Europe Surge

Data from the State Statistical Committee shows that the trade increased by 3.9 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($272.972 million).

The majority of the trade turnover came from Kyrgyzstan's imports from Europe, reaching $657.847 million, with an increase of 2.9 times compared to the January through July period of 2022 ($220.254 million). Its share in Kyrgyzstan's total imports was 10 percent.

On the other hand, Kyrgyzstan's exports to European countries during the period witnessed a sharper increase of 7.7 times. It amounted to $408.782 million from January through July 2023, while it was $52.718 million in the same months of 2022. Exports to European countries accounted for 25.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total exports.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $8.153 billion from January through July 2023, which is an increase of 32.3 percent compared to the same months of 2022.

Exports amounted to $1.602 billion, increasing by 45.6 percent compared to the corresponding months of 2022. Imports rose by 29.4 percent year-on-year, totaling $6.551 billion.