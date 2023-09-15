Ots' Success In Economics Increases Its Political Power - President Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The successes
of the Organization of Turkic States in the economic sphere
increase its political power and effectiveness, Trend reports.
This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during
his speech at the 10th World Turkish Business Council Congress.
“Today, representatives of the Turkish diaspora, whose
activities are known throughout the world, our brothers from the
Turkic world and their diaspora, have gathered here. Considering
that the number of people of Turkic origin living, working and
studying in other countries, which we call the Turkic diaspora,
reaches 8 million, we can better understand our importance.
The states that are members and observers in the Organization of
Turkic States, such as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, Turkmenistan and Hungary.
Naturally, we cannot fail to mention our compatriots from the
fraternal communities of Western Thrace, the Balkans and the
Caucasus,” Erdogan said.
The Turkish President noted that the Turkic world, with strong
traditions of statehood, a strong social structure, and
forward-thinking non-governmental organizations, is being revived
and is open to innovation and development.
