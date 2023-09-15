Fixed Capital Investments In Azerbaijan's Regions Grow

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Investments in
fixed capital in the regions of Azerbaijan amounted to 3.1 billion
manat ($1.8 billion) in the first half of 2023, increasing by 8.9
percent year-on-year, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
It should be noted that in Azerbaijan investments in fixed
capital amounted to 10.8 billion manat ($6.3 billion) from January
through August 2023, which is 15.4 percent more year-on-year.
Earlier in 2022, Azerbaijan allocated 18.2 billion manat ($10.7
billion) to fixed capital, which is 5.5 percent more year-on-year.
In the total value of funds directed to fixed capital, funds of
enterprises and organizations made 49.3 percent, budget funds -
36.4 percent, personal funds of the population - 6.7 percent, bank
loans - 2.6 percent, other funds - 5 percent.
MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107075694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.