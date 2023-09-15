Lulu Financial Holdings Opens 300Th Customer Engagement Center In Dubai

Doha, Qatar: 14 years, 10 countries, 300 customer engagement centers and counting. based financial services conglomerate LuLu Financial Holdings (LFH) today scripted a new chapter in its illustrijourney with the grand opening of its 300th Global Customer Engagement Center in Dubai's Al Rigga.

The new Engagement Center is the company's 96th in the under the LuLu Exchange brand, and was inaugurated by H E Saad Cachalia, South African Ambassador to the UAE.

The event was also attended by the Guest of Honor - Hon. Renato N. Dueñas, Jr., Philippine Consul General in Dubai, as well as the company's Managing Director, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, and other senior management from the global and regional offices.

Congratulating LuLu Financial Holdings on achieving this milestone, Saad Cachalia, said,“I am delighted to be part of the celebrations of LuLu Financial Holdings' 300th Customer Engagement Center, a global company hailing from the shores of UAE, which has in a short span of time emerged as one of the most trusted names in cross-border payments. The company's approach to growth, through meaningful partnerships and people-centric services, has been key to its expansion and enabling the cause of financial inclusion in low- and middle-income countries. I congratulate the team on today's remarkable achievement and wish them many more years of success.”

Hon. Renato N. Dueñas, Jr., said,“LuLu Financial holdings has achieved tremendgrowth over the last 14 years, fostering a sense of community among the diaspora they serve, in and other countries. I congratulate the team on reaching this grand milestone of 300 Customer Engagement Centers and convey my best wishes as they aspire to touch newer milestones.”

Adeeb Ahamed said,“The inauguration of our 300th Customer Engagement Center signifies our remarkable journey and unwavering dedication to transforming cross-border payments. This journey wouldn't have been possible without our valued customers, as well as variregulators & industry partners, who have spurredto embed a culture of innovation into our fabric. Today's milestone is a significant step forward, and we look forward to continue innovating value and inspiring experiences for all our stakeholders.”

Since its inception in 2009 with the opening of the first LuLu Exchange Customer Engagement Center in Abu Dhabi, the company has evolved into a diversified player in the global payments industry.