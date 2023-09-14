Kansas City Native Recording Artist Gio Franklin Releases New Single Dollar

Gio Franklin Dollar

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kansas City Native Gio Franklin , has just released a new single that debuted at #27 on the Digital Radio Tracker Charts in the Top 30 Independent Airplay Chart in just it's first week. Gio, is not new to the idea of charting on the radio as he had number one success in London. Gio's prior radio release,“Still Here”, a sizzling emotion filled dance track is gaining much attention across the country and has already placed in the top 10 on the world indie radio charts. The single is currently being played in over 180 countries and HHQTV magazine recently wrote:“Gio is headed to the Next Level and will soon be with some of the greats.” 'Celebrity Teen Scene' called Gio“America's next heartthrob akin to Justin Bieber.”

It's even common for Gio to get compared on a regular basis to Kansas City Chiefs Superbowl Winning Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On a recent interview of On Air with Brandon Jay on iHeart Radio Brandon, asked Gio the question of the similar comparisons. Gio's response "It's wild to get compared to Patrick where i'm treated with VIP treatment. People even asks for my autograph."

In his latest song, of“Dollar,” Anyone can lose money, but love is the only thing that you can never put a price tag.

“Dollar” reinforces that meaning of giving back to those who are less fortunate, and love buys more happiness.

The song doesn't try to impersonate any other prominent artists, Gio stands alone. His story is letting his listeners know that love is the biggest weapon to facing adversity.

“I'm a loyal to my music and enjoy making music that people can relate to and get a good vibe from,” Gio adding why music has been his passion.“I'm passionate about sports and love when I can find ways to connect the two.”

As for“Dollar,” it's all a matter of enjoying the song because there's a story to tell that can relate to anyone. Rich, middle class, or struggling, this song is for everyone because all individuals go through a different phase in their life.

“Just to enjoy it, it's a real upbeat song, to just really catch a vibe you know. It's definitely old school R&B,” said Gio about his latest song.“It has stood the test of time, it had a way it could tell a story, a story you could either relate to or was experiencing in your life.”

“I want my listeners to hear Dollar and really just catch a vibe from it.”

Be on the lookout for Gio Franklin on a stage in a city near you!

Gio is represented by Management International Music Mogul Qadree El-Amin of Southpaw Entertainment who has managed Boyz II Men, JJackson , VaneWilliams , Teddy Riley & Blackstreet, Deborah Cox to name a few.

Brandon Jay @iambrandonjay of the“On Air with Brandon Jay” radio podcast had the opportunity of interviewing Gio and then played the single“Dollar” on the air. Brandon Jay is a Celebrity TV & Radio Personality who has been featured on TMZ, Hollywood Unlocked and Daily Mail just to name a few. You can tune in on Tuesday's at 10AM PST on iHeart & Dash Radio!

