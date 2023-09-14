Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Telephone Conversation With Iranian Foreign Minister

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held Thursday a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The call tackled bilateral relations between the two countries in addition to a host of regional and international issues of common concern.

During the call, Iran's Foreign Minister extended thanks to the State of Qatar for its part in facilitating the Iranianprisoners exchange deal.

For his part, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's commitment to support all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.