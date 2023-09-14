Uk Urges N. Korea To Take Credible Steps Towards Denuclearisation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) denounced North Korea's ballistic missile launches yesterday as "another breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs)".
Illegal ballistic missile launches continue to destabilise the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, FCDO spokesperson said in a press release on Thursday.
"The UK will continue to call out violations of UNSCRs. We strongly urge North Korea to return to dialogue and take credible steps towards denuclearization," according to the statement.
"The launches come alongside reports that DPRK and Russia are negotiating a possible arms deal.
"We urge the DPRK to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments Pyongyang has made not to sell arms to Russia.
"We also call on Russia to uphold UN Security Council resolutions," the spokesperson added. (end)
nbs.gb
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107071016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.