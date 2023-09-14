Twas President Visits Psut For Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) - President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) Wejdan Abu Elhaija and President of the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) Quarraisha Abdool Karim have had a discussion on how to leverage science and technology to better the lives of people and address the requirements of the youth in the domains of science and technology.
During the meeting, Elhaija spoke about the impressive history of the university and highlighted its numeracademic and research accomplishments, as well as its diverse extracurricular activities for students, according to a Thursday statement.
She emphasized the university's commitment to fostering cooperation with international institutions to drive scientific advancement and innovation.
Quarraisha praised the ingeniprojects of the PSUT students, which showcase their creativity and merge science with practical necessities of global societies in resolving ecological and industrial predicaments. "This attests to the dedication of both students and management of this exceptional academic institution in generating innovative technologies and solutions grounded in science and knowledge."
She gave a thorough explanation of the TWAS, an organization that is affiliated with UNEand has its main headquarters in Italy. The TWAS aims to assist students and researchers by providing access and support, as well as promoting scientific capacity-building, education, and communication programs.
The TWAS and its partners offer over 600 scholarships each year to scientists in developing countries who want to pursue doctoral degrees and post-doctoral research, she stated.
The two sides agreed to prepare a cooperation agreement to strengthen international relations and cooperate in science and technology.
